Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2026 DB CJ Bronaugh Commits to the Huskers
Nebraska football has picked up a commitment for the 2026 class in defensive back CJ Bronaugh.
In this story:
Nebraska football's 2026 class has its third commitment.
CJ Bronaugh out of Winter Garden, Florida has committed to the Big Red. The 6-1, 166-pound junior plays at Windermere High School.
The Florida prospect carried offers from Nebraska, Baylor, Florida State, Minnesota, Syracuse, South Florida, and Wisconsin.
Bronaugh joins wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell and quarterback Dayton Raiola in being early commits to Nebraska.
