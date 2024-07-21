All Huskers

Nebraska Football Recruiting: 4-Star DL Commits to Huskers over Oklahoma Sooners, Kansas State Wildcats

Matt Rhule picks up the No. 1 player out of North Dakota, and steals a piece from the Oklahoma Sooners, Kansas State Wildcats, and Wisconsin Badgers al

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska football commit Kade Pietrzak wears a Blackshirts uniform in Memorial Stadium during a visit to Lincoln.
Nebraska football commit Kade Pietrzak wears a Blackshirts uniform in Memorial Stadium during a visit to Lincoln. / @KadePietrzak on X
In this story:

As the President of the United States steps away from race, Nebraska football is stepping up its recruiting.

The Huskers snagged the commitment of 2025 defensive lineman Kade Pietrzak Sunday. Pietrzak is the No. 1 ranked recruit in North Dakota and is a 247Sports Composite four-star prospect.

The 6-5, 260-pounder out of Sheyenne High School in Wells Fargo picked NU over the Oklahoma Sooners and Kansas State Wildcats, among others. Pietrzak had made trips to Lincoln, Manhattan, and Norman last month, also visiting Madison, Wisconsin, at the end of May.

Nebraska is now up to 17 commitments for the class of 2025, including five four-star recruits. Two of those five are defensive lineman, with Pietrzak joining June commit Malcolm Simpson.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is the Program Director and Sports Director at KLIN radio in Lincoln, Nebraska. A native Nebraskan, he competed in track and field at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville before returning home. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his work from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, including Gold for Best Sportscast in the state of Nebraska in 2021 and 2023. Kaleb primarily covers Nebraska football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball. When not covering the Huskers, he spends his days adventuring with his wife Megan, their daughter Millie, and their two dogs Tucker and Ella. You can reach Kaleb at kaleb@klin.com or on Twitter @iKalebHenry. 

Home/Recruiting