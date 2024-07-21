Nebraska Football Recruiting: 4-Star DL Commits to Huskers over Oklahoma Sooners, Kansas State Wildcats
As the President of the United States steps away from race, Nebraska football is stepping up its recruiting.
The Huskers snagged the commitment of 2025 defensive lineman Kade Pietrzak Sunday. Pietrzak is the No. 1 ranked recruit in North Dakota and is a 247Sports Composite four-star prospect.
The 6-5, 260-pounder out of Sheyenne High School in Wells Fargo picked NU over the Oklahoma Sooners and Kansas State Wildcats, among others. Pietrzak had made trips to Lincoln, Manhattan, and Norman last month, also visiting Madison, Wisconsin, at the end of May.
Nebraska is now up to 17 commitments for the class of 2025, including five four-star recruits. Two of those five are defensive lineman, with Pietrzak joining June commit Malcolm Simpson.
