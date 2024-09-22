All Huskers

Nebraska Men's Basketball Lands 2025 4-Star Forward Commitment

Nebraska men's basketball has picked up a recruiting commitment out of Arizona.

Kaleb Henry

2025 forward commit Quentin Rhymes with coach Fred Hoiberg on his visit to Lincoln.
2025 forward commit Quentin Rhymes with coach Fred Hoiberg on his visit to Lincoln. / @qrhymess on Instagram
In this story:

Although the transfer portal remains hot for Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, high school recruiting is still a focus.

The Huskers picked up a commitment for the 2025 class Sunday. A four-star by the 247Sports Composite, forward Quentin Rhymes is the first commit for Nebraska's upcoming class.

A 6-6, 185-pound prospect out of Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Arizona, Rhymes is ranked as the No. 5 prospect in the state and No. 25 small forward in the country. He visited NU this weekend.

Rhymes had also taken visits this month to Boise State and New Mexico. He had upcoming visits scheduled at UC Santa Barbara and UNLV.

MORE: Nebraska Football Falls From Top 25, Continues to Receive Votes in Polls

MORE: Nebraska Football Favored by Nine Against Purdue in Early Betting Lines

MORE: Carriker Chronicles: This is the Wake-Up Call Nebraska Football Needed

MORE: The Turning Point: Nebraska Football vs. Illinois

MORE: Nebraska Football Recruiting: In-State Target Kaprice Keith Talks Huskers Visit

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Recruiting