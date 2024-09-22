Nebraska Men's Basketball Lands 2025 4-Star Forward Commitment
Although the transfer portal remains hot for Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, high school recruiting is still a focus.
The Huskers picked up a commitment for the 2025 class Sunday. A four-star by the 247Sports Composite, forward Quentin Rhymes is the first commit for Nebraska's upcoming class.
A 6-6, 185-pound prospect out of Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Arizona, Rhymes is ranked as the No. 5 prospect in the state and No. 25 small forward in the country. He visited NU this weekend.
Rhymes had also taken visits this month to Boise State and New Mexico. He had upcoming visits scheduled at UC Santa Barbara and UNLV.
