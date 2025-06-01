Nebraska Football Recruiting Central: 2027 Commitments, Updates
Follow along for news and updates on Nebraska football's 2027 recruiting class.
While Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule and company continue to work on rounding on the 2026 recruiting class, they are also hard at work on the next group in the class of 2027.
Nebraska's class currently consists of one commit. In a new world of roster limits and increasing use of the transfer portal, that number is still expected to reach double digits every year.
Keep up with the class below.
Nebraska Football Commits
Name
Position
Stars*
School
Trae Taylor
QB
4
Carmel Catholic (Mundelein, IL)
*Star rankings are based on the 247Sports Composite
Commitments
Updates
May 2025
- Film Review: Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor
- Trae Taylor Peer Recruiting a 5-Star Ohio State Commit
- Trae Taylor Peer Recruiting 4-Star Edge Zane Rowe
- Trae Taylor Peer Recruiting 5-Star Tight End Ahmad Hudson
- Trae Taylor Helps This 4-Star Receiver Consider the Huskers
- Trae Taylor Talks His Nebraska Football Commitment, Peer Recruiting
- Trae Taylor is Hopeful for the Huskers to Land 4-Star RB
- Trae Taylor's Daily Routine Goes Viral
- 'I Find It Funny Others Say I'll Decommit': Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Reiterates Decision
- 5-Star TE Target Ahmad Hudson Talks Trae Taylor Commitment, Husker Recruitment
- Nebraska Football Target Schedules Visit Following Trae Taylor's Commitment
- Trae Taylor Urges Top Recruits to Visit Nebraska Football
- Johnnie Fitzgerald Talks Nebraska Football Offer, Future Visit
- 'This One Is Big': 2027 4-Star WR Anthony Jennings Discusses Nebraska Football Offer
- 4-Star CB Montre Jackson Talks Husker Offer
- Trae Taylor Targeting a Pair of 2027 Offensive Linemen
- Trae Taylor Explains Why He is Peer Recruiting Ahmad Hudson
- Trae Taylor Explains Why He is Recruiting Antayvious Ellis
- Trae Taylor Hopes to Add Two Elite Tight Ends
- Trae Taylor Discusses Peer Recruiting WR Jordan Frohock
- Trae Taylor Discusses Peer Recruiting Offensive Linemen
- Trae Taylor Explains Why He Wants to Flip a 5-Star Ohio State Commit
- Trae Taylor Urges Recruits to 'Take the Logos Off' When Making a Decision
- Trae Taylor is Looking to Build Elite Husker Trio
- Trae Taylor Urges Young Athletes to Attend a Specific Camp
- Trae Taylor Dominates at Elite 11 Regional
- Trae Taylor Partners With a New Collective
- Trae Taylor Confirms Visit, Camp Date
- Trae Taylor Engages in Online Peer Recruiting with Ellis McGaskin
- Florida State Seminoles Commit Jaylen Scott Hopeful to Visit Nebraska Football
- Trae Taylor Prepares for Upcoming Illinois High School Season
- Trae Taylor Previews Upcoming Husker Camp
