Signing Day: 3-Star Offensive Tackle Brian Tapu Signs with Nebraska Football

Brian Tapu officially signs with Nebraska.

Caleb Sisk

In this story:

Nebraska football has picked up its 16th signee of the 2025 class.

Three-star offensive tackle Brian Tapu has signed with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The 6-5, 300-pound signee is coming from Layton, Utah and West High School.

Tapu has been committed to the Cornhuskers since June. He picked NU over Iowa State, Colorado, Utah, and many more.

