Signing Day: 3-Star Running Back Conor Booth Signs with Nebraska Football
Conor Booth officially signs with Nebraska.
In this story:
Nebraska football has picked up its sixth signee of the 2025 class.
Three-star running back Conor Booth has signed with the Huskers. The 6-2, 212-pound signee attends Bishop Neumann High School in Wahoo, Nebraska.
Booth was the third commit in the class as he committed in August of 2023. He is expected to play both football and baseball.
