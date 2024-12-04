Signing Day: 3-Star Safety Caden VerMaas Signs with Nebraska Football
Caden VerMaas officially signs with Nebraska.
In this story:
Nebraska football has picked up its fourth signee of the 2025 class.
Three-star safety Caden VerMaas signed with the Cornhuskers. The 6-foot, 196-pound signee played high school ball at Millard North High School near Omaha, Nebraska.
VerMaas was the longest commit to the Huskers before signing. He committed on April 20, 2023, over Iowa State.
