All Huskers

Signing Day: 3-Star Safety Caden VerMaas Signs with Nebraska Football

Caden VerMaas officially signs with Nebraska.

Caleb Sisk

Caden VerMaas on his visit to Nebraska
Caden VerMaas on his visit to Nebraska / @caden.vermaas/Instagram
In this story:

Nebraska football has picked up its fourth signee of the 2025 class.

Three-star safety Caden VerMaas signed with the Cornhuskers. The 6-foot, 196-pound signee played high school ball at Millard North High School near Omaha, Nebraska.

VerMaas was the longest commit to the Huskers before signing. He committed on April 20, 2023, over Iowa State.

Get more on the entire 2025 class for Nebraska football at HuskerMax.com.

HuskerMax recruiting carousel
Click on the image for info on the entire Nebraska football recruiting class of 2025. / HuskerMax

MORE: Signing Day: 4-Star Offensive Lineman Shawn Hammerbeck Signs with Nebraska Football

MORE: Signing Day: 4-Star Linebacker Christian Jones Signs with Nebraska Football

MORE: Signing Day: 4-Star Linebacker Dawson Merritt Signs with Nebraska Football

MORE: Four Big Ten Teams Remain in College Football Playoff's Penultimate Rankings

MORE: Jeremy Pernell's 2024 All-Big Ten Football Team

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting