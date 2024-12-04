Signing Day: 3-Star Wide Receiver Jackson Carpenter Signs with Nebraska Football
Nebraska football has picked up its 12th signee of the 2025 class.
Three-star wide receiver Jackson Carpenter has signed with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The 6-2. 195-pound signee attends Southwest High School in Lincoln, Nebraska.
The in-state prospect opted to stay home, committing to the Huskers back in April over Kansas, North Dakota State, and others.
Jackson's father Tim Carpenter played college football at Nebraska as a tight end from 1993-97.
