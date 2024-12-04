All Huskers

Signing Day: 3-Star Wide Receiver Jackson Carpenter Signs with Nebraska Football

Jackson Carpenter officially signs with Nebraska.

Caleb Sisk

Jackson Carpenter on his visit to Nebraska in 2023
Jackson Carpenter on his visit to Nebraska in 2023 / @Jcarpenter06_/X
Nebraska football has picked up its 12th signee of the 2025 class.

Three-star wide receiver Jackson Carpenter has signed with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The 6-2. 195-pound signee attends Southwest High School in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The in-state prospect opted to stay home, committing to the Huskers back in April over Kansas, North Dakota State, and others.

Jackson's father Tim Carpenter played college football at Nebraska as a tight end from 1993-97.

