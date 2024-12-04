All Huskers

Signing Day: 4-Star Cornerback Bryson Webber Signs with Nebraska Football

Bryson Webber officially signs with Nebraska.

Caleb Sisk

Bryson Webber on Nebraska visit in Lincoln, Nebraska
Bryson Webber on Nebraska visit in Lincoln, Nebraska / @Brys0n07/Instagram
Nebraska football has picked up its 14th signee of the 2025 class.

Four-star cornerback Bryson Webber has signed with the Huskers.

The 6-3, 180-pound signee attends Ridge Point High School in Missouri City, Texas. Webber committed to the Cornhuskers in July over TCU, Baylor, and more.

HuskerMax recruiting carousel
