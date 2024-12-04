Signing Day: 4-Star Cornerback Bryson Webber Signs with Nebraska Football
Bryson Webber officially signs with Nebraska.
Nebraska football has picked up its 14th signee of the 2025 class.
Four-star cornerback Bryson Webber has signed with the Huskers.
The 6-3, 180-pound signee attends Ridge Point High School in Missouri City, Texas. Webber committed to the Cornhuskers in July over TCU, Baylor, and more.
Get more on the entire 2025 class for Nebraska football at HuskerMax.com.
