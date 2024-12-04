Signing Day: 4-Star Defensive Lineman Kade Pietrzak Signs with Nebraska Football
Nebraska football has picked up its seventh signee of the 2025 class.
Four-star defensive lineman Kade Pietrzak has signed with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The 6-5, 250 pound signee attends Sheyenne High School in West Fargo, North Dakota.
Pietrzak committed to the Huskers in July over Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Kansas State, and many more.
