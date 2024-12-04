All Huskers

Signing Day: 4-Star Defensive Lineman Malcolm Simpson Signs with Nebraska Football

Malcolm Simpson officially signs with Nebraska.

Caleb Sisk

Malcolm Simpson on his Nebraska Cornhuskers visit
Malcolm Simpson on his Nebraska Cornhuskers visit / @gottaluv.malcolm_ /INSTAGRAM
Nebraska football has picked up its 11th signee of the 2025 class.

Four-star defensive lineman Malcolm Simpson has signed with the Huskers. The 6-3, 255-pound signee hails from Galveston, Texas. He attends Hitchcock High School.

Simpson committed to the Huskers in June over Texas A&M, USC, SMU, and many more.

HuskerMax recruiting carousel
Click on the image for info on the entire Nebraska football recruiting class of 2025. / HuskerMax

Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

