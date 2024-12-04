Signing Day: 4-Star Defensive Lineman Malcolm Simpson Signs with Nebraska Football
Malcolm Simpson officially signs with Nebraska.
In this story:
Nebraska football has picked up its 11th signee of the 2025 class.
Four-star defensive lineman Malcolm Simpson has signed with the Huskers. The 6-3, 255-pound signee hails from Galveston, Texas. He attends Hitchcock High School.
Simpson committed to the Huskers in June over Texas A&M, USC, SMU, and many more.
Get more on the entire 2025 class for Nebraska football at HuskerMax.com.
