All Huskers

Signing Day: 3-Star Linebacker Pierce Mooberry Signs with Nebraska Football

Pierce Mooberry officially signs with Nebraska.

Caleb Sisk

Pierce Mooberry in a Nebraska jersey
Pierce Mooberry in a Nebraska jersey / @Pierce.Mooberry/Instagram
In this story:

Nebraska football has picked up its eighth signee of the 2025 class.

Three-star linebacker Pierce Mooberry has signed with the Huskers.

The 6-4 205-pound signee is an in-state prospect and attends Millard North High School near Omaha. Mooberry committed to the Huskers in June over Minnesota, Iowa State, Kansas State, and others.

Get more on the entire 2025 class for Nebraska football at HuskerMax.com.

HuskerMax recruiting carousel
Click on the image for info on the entire Nebraska football recruiting class of 2025. / HuskerMax

MORE: Signing Day: 4-Star Defensive Lineman Kade Pietrzak Signs with Nebraska Football

MORE: Signing Day: 3-Star Running Back Conor Booth Signs with Nebraska Football

MORE: Signing Day: 4-Star Offensive Lineman Juju Marks Signs with Nebraska Football

MORE: Signing Day: 3-Star Safety Caden VerMaas Signs with Nebraska Football

MORE: Signing Day: 4-Star Offensive Lineman Shawn Hammerbeck Signs with Nebraska Football

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting