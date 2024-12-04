Signing Day: 3-Star Linebacker Pierce Mooberry Signs with Nebraska Football
Pierce Mooberry officially signs with Nebraska.
Nebraska football has picked up its eighth signee of the 2025 class.
Three-star linebacker Pierce Mooberry has signed with the Huskers.
The 6-4 205-pound signee is an in-state prospect and attends Millard North High School near Omaha. Mooberry committed to the Huskers in June over Minnesota, Iowa State, Kansas State, and others.
