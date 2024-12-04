Signing Day: 4-Star Offensive Lineman Juju Marks Signs with Nebraska Football
Juju Marks officially signs with Nebraska.
Nebraska football has picked up its fifth signee of the 2025 class.
Four-star inside offensive lineman Juju Marks has signed with Nebraska. The 6-7, 255-pound signee hails from Olathe, Kansas where he played for Olathe South High School.
Marks committed to the Huskers in October over Kansas, Kansas State, and Missouri.
Get more on the entire 2025 class for Nebraska football at HuskerMax.com.
