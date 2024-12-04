Signing Day: 4-Star Offensive Lineman Shawn Hammerbeck Signs with Nebraska Football
Nebraska football has picked up its third signee of the 2025 class.
Four-star inside offensive lineman Shawn Hammerbeck has signed with Nebraska. The 6-6, 265-pound signee is from Winner, South Dakota and attends Winner High School.
Hammerbeck committed to the Cornhuskers in July over Texas Tech, Kansas State, Minnesota, and more.
247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Allen Trieu says Hammerbeck has great athleticsm and explosion.
“Bottom line for Hammerbeck is he is a talented, moldable athlete who will need time come college to change his body and learn whatever position that staff needs him to play but the pay off could be tremendous,” Trieu said.
