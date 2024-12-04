Signing Day: 4-Star Wide Receiver Isaiah Mozee Signs with Nebraska Football
Nebraska football has picked up its 10th signee of the 2025 class.
Four-star wide receiver Isaiah Mozee has signed with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The 6-1, 185-pound signee comes from Lee’s Summit North High School in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.
Mozee committed to Nebraska in August over Oregon, where he was committed to before flipping to Nebraska.
Mozee's dad Jamar is on the Nebraska staff as a senior football assistant after nearly a decade of successful high school coaching at Lee's Summit North in Missouri. The elder Mozee has been pivotal for the Huskers in recruiting the Kansas City area.
