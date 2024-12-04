Signing Day: 3-Star Defensive Lineman Tyson Terry Signs with Nebraska Football
Tyson Terry officially signs with Nebraska.
Nebraska football has picked up its ninth signee of the 2025 class.
Three-star defensive lineman Tyson Terry has signed with Nebraska. The 6-4, 275-pound signee attends Omaha North High School in Omaha, Nebraska.
Terry was the second longest commit before signing. He committed to the Huskers on June 9, 2023. He picked the Huskers over Iowa, Kansas State, and many more.
Get more on the entire 2025 class for Nebraska football at HuskerMax.com.
