How to Watch Nebraska Softball in New Mexico: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
The No. 18 Nebraska Cornhuskers heads to Las Cruces, N.M., this weekend for its fourth consecutive appearance at the Troy Cox Classic.
The Huskers will play five games across three days, beginning Friday.
NU opens the tournament against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 10 a.m. CST, followed by a matchup with host New Mexico State at 3 p.m. CST. Saturday’s slate features a 10 a.m. CST game against Montana and a 12:45 p.m. CST contest versus Northern Colorado. Nebraska wraps up the tournament on Sunday, Feb. 16, with a rematch against Montana at 10 a.m. CST.
The Huskers started their season with a 3-2 record at the NFCA Leadoff Classic, highlighted by a dominant 7-1 victory over No. 6 Tennessee. NU also secured run-rule wins over Southern Miss (12-2, 5 inn.) and Bethune-Cookman (9-1, 5 inn.) but fell to No. 11 Texas Tech (6-5) and No. 19 Mississippi State (3-0).
Nebraska is ranked in all four major polls this week, landing at No. 18 in the NFCA rankings, No. 19 in D1 Softball’s poll, and No. 17 in both the ESPN/USA Softball and Softball America rankings.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: No. 18 Nebraska (3-2) vs Texas A&M - CC (2-3), NMSU (4-2)
- When: Friday, Feb. 14, 2025
- Where: Troy Cox Classic, Las Cruces, N.M.
- Time: 10 a.m. CST, 3 p.m. CST
- Watch: Not Available
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network
Texas A&M - Corpus Christi Scout
During opening weekend, Skylar Heger and Paolina Baez led the team with four hits each, with Baez driving in a team-high six RBIs, including a home run and two doubles. Zoey Stewart posted the most efficient performance at the plate, hitting .429 with three hits and a run through the first five games.
Baez recorded the first home run of the season, but four different Islanders went deep over the weekend, including Heger, Monee Montilla, and Crystal Davila. Davila also tallied two doubles, both coming in the victory over Bryant.
In the circle, Malia Williams posted a 1.66 ERA and picked up two wins. She pitched 12.2 innings and struck out six batters.
This weekend marks Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s first-ever matchups against Nebraska and Montana. The Islanders lead the all-time series against Northern Colorado 2-1, splitting a pair of games in 2022, and hold a 7-6 advantage over New Mexico State after securing two wins against the Aggies in 2023.
Head Coach: Kathleen Rodriguez
Kathleen Rodriguez has led Texas A&M-Corpus Christi softball since 2022, extending the program’s 20-plus win streak to three seasons.
A veteran coach with success across multiple levels, she previously led Trinity Valley Community College to a regional championship and NJCAA national tournament.
She also founded UTEP’s softball program, where she holds the record for total wins.
Rodriguez and her husband, James, co-coached Eastern New Mexico, guiding the team to a national top-five finish in 2001.
Before that, they started the Schreiner University program, and she began her coaching career at Trinity University in 1995.
2024 Record: 21-22, 9-15 Southland
All-Time Series: 0-0
Key Returners: Paolina Baez, UT, Sr. | Monee Montilla, 1B, Sr. | Siarah Galvan, P, Sr. | Crystal Davila, UT, Jr. | Malia Williams, P, Jr. | Kendra Winfrey, P, So.
Key Additions: Zoey Stewart, C, Fr.
Key Departures: Taniece Tyson, UT | Felixia Hinojosa, C | Alina Jasso, SS | Kimane Rogron, UT | Primrose Aholelei, P
New Mexico State Scout
New Mexico State had a strong opening weekend, finishing 4-2 at the New Mexico State Invitational. The Aggies earned two wins each against Colorado State and Kansas City while taking two losses to UC Santa Barbara. They outperformed their opponents in every offensive category except doubles and posted a team ERA of 3.76 from their pitchers.
Head Coach: Kathy Rodolph
Kathy Rodolph has been the head coach of the New Mexico State softball team for 21 years, becoming the winningest coach in the program's history with a 540-437 record. She had amassed 608 career wins coming into the season.
During her tenure, she has led the Aggies to six WAC Regular Season Championships, four WAC Tournament Championships, and four NCAA Regional appearances. Rodolph has earned five WAC Coach of the Year honors and has had 17 players named to the NFCA All-Region team.
Under her leadership, the Aggies have won the last eight WAC Player of the Year awards and back-to-back WAC Freshman of the Year honors.
2024 Record: 30-25, 13-11 Conference USA
All-Time Series: Nebraska leads the all-time series 14-7.
Key Returners: Devin Elam, OF, Jr. | Desirae Spearman P/UT, So.
Key Additions: Kenzie Nicholson, INF, Jr. | Grace Aragon, UT, R-So. | Taylor Nicholson, INF/UT, R-So. | Payton Nicholson, OF, So. | Faith Aragon, LHP/UT, So. | Taryn Bennett, P, So. | Kristiana Watson, 1B, R-Jr. | Lauren Garcia, 1B, R-So.
Key Departures: Jillian Taylor, OF | Dezianna Patmon, UT | Jessica Carreon, INF | Kristen Boyd, INF
MORE: Nebraska Basketball's Shocking Turnaround: From Collapse to March Contender
MORE: After Nebrasketball: Nebraska's Four-Game Winning Streak Comes to an End Against Maryland
MORE: Nebraska Men's Basketball Falls Short Against No. 25 Maryland
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Routs No. 17 Maryland to End Losing Streak
MORE: Four Nebraska Football Players Invited to NFL Combine; Nash Hutmacher Snubbed
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Baseball in the MLB Desert Invitational: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.