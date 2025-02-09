How to Watch Nebraska Softball vs No. 24 Mississippi State: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
The No. 19 Nebraska Cornhuskers aim to bounce back after a tough 6-5 loss to No. 13 Texas Tech on Saturday night, looking to close out their trip to Clearwater, Fla., with a win against No. 24 Mississippi State on Sunday afternoon.
Overall, the trip to Florida has been positive for the Husker softball team. NU has outscored its opponents 34-10 through the first four games and head coach Rhonda Revelle has rolled four different lineups, showing off the team's depth at all nine positions.
The fifth and final game of the weekend will present a different type of challenge for the Huskers as they face an unpredictable Bulldogs team that beat No. 13 Texas Tech 3-1 in extra innings in their opening game.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: No. 19 Nebraska (1-0) vs No. 24 Mississippi State
- When: Sunday, Feb. 9
- Where: NFCA Leadoff Classic, Clearwater, Fla.
- Time: Noon CST
- Watch: GameChanger App
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network
No. 24 Mississippi State Scout
No. 24 Mississippi State's offense was locked in Saturday, finding success at the plate for three straight innings. The Bulldogs secured a walk-off win over Bethune-Cookman with two runs in the seventh, then carried that momentum into their next game, scoring five runs in the first two innings against Penn State.
While those two games are nothing to brag about, the Bulldogs did get a 3-1 win in eight innings over NiJaree Canady and No. 13 Texas Tech to open their season.
The Bulldogs brought back 12 players from last season, including five position starters and four pitchers. Last season, the Bulldogs reached as high as No. 11 in the rankings, finished sixth in the SEC, and made an NCAA Tournament appearance while setting program records with 14 wins over ranked opponents and 15 run-rule victories.
Head Coach: Samantha Ricketts
Samantha Ricketts, one of the rising stars in college softball, became Mississippi State's sixth head coach on July 22, 2019. With 11 years of experience in Starkville, including as an assistant, she is now the second-longest-tenured head coach at MSU. In 2024, Ricketts signed a four-year extension, ensuring her tenure with the Bulldogs through the 2028 season.
During her time at the helm, Ricketts has led Mississippi State to historic milestones, including the program's first NCAA Super Regional and its highest-ever ranking. In 2024, she also guided the Bulldogs to their most SEC wins in 12 years and their best finish in league standings since the SEC adopted a 24-game schedule.
In 2024, Ricketts led a Mississippi State team projected to finish last in the SEC preseason coaches' poll to its first .500 record in conference play since 2007. The Bulldogs finished sixth in the SEC standings and reached as high as No. 11 in the Softball America poll. State's offense ranked among the top five in the league in several categories, including batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, hits, runs, and doubles.
The Bulldogs also set a program record with 14 wins against ranked opponents and secured 15 run-rule victories, another record for the team.
2024 Record: 34-20, 12-12 SEC
All-Time Series: Nebraska leads 3-1.
Key Returners: Sierra Sacco, OF, Sr. | Josey Marron, P, Jr. | Jessie Blaine, C/OF, Sr. | Lexi Sosa, P, Gr. | Nadia Barbary, INF, Jr.
Key Additions: Raelin Chaffin, P, Sr.
Key Departures: Madisyn Kennedy, INF | Paige Cook, UT | Aspen Wesley, P | Brylie St. Clair. OF
Sierra Sacco heads into 2025 as the SEC’s returning leader in career stolen bases with 83, ranking fourth nationally. Since joining MSU in 2024, the Bulldogs are 30-7 when she scores a run. Sacco led the team last season with a .347 batting average, 13 multi-hit games, and a .492 on-base percentage, which ranked sixth in the SEC.
Five Bulldogs have been named to Softball America's Freshman Watch List, which was tied for the most in the nation. They have eight freshmen on the roster this season.
MORE: No. 13 Texas Tech Rallies Late, Hands Nebraska Softball First Loss
MORE: Three Takes on Scott Frost’s Coaching Staff at UCF
MORE: Ava Kuszak’s Two Homers Lead Nebraska Softball to Pair of Victories
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball's Alexis Markowski a Finalist for the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award
MORE: Nebraska Pitcher Mason McConnaughey Earns More National Attention
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.