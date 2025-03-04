All Huskers

Nebraska Softball Adjusts Big Red Spring Fling Schedule Due to Inclement Weather

Nebraska softball updates its Big Red Spring Fling schedule as inclement weather forces adjustments to game times and matchups.

Nebraska softball head coach Rhonda Revelle high-fives Jordy Bahl at third base.
Nebraska softball head coach Rhonda Revelle high-fives Jordy Bahl at third base. / Nebraska Athletics

While spring sports are in full-swing at Nebraska, Mother Nature says it is still winter forcing the softball team to adjust the schedule for this weekend's Big Red Spring Fling.

The Huskers will face Northern Colorado in a single game on Thursday at 2:30, replacing the previously scheduled doubleheader.

Nebraska will take on Northern Iowa at 11 a.m. and South Dakota State at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, followed by another matchup against Northern Iowa at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

All games on Friday were cancelled due to the threat of snow. 

Full Big Red Spring Fling Schedule

Thursday, March 6 – Nebraska vs. Northern Colorado – 2:30 p.m. 

Saturday, March 8 – Nebraska vs. Northern Iowa – 11 a.m.

Saturday, March 8 – Nebraska vs. South Dakota State – 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 8 – Northern Colorado vs. Northern Iowa – 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 8 – Northern Colorado vs. South Dakota State – 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 9 – South Dakota State vs. Northern Colorado – 11 a.m.

Sunday, March 9 – South Dakota State v. Northern Iowa – 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 9 – Nebraska vs. Northern Iowa – 4 p.m.

Ticketing information will be updated on huskers.com as soon as it is available.

