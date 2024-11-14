Nebraska Softball Announces 3 Signings for Class of 2025
The Nebraska softball team welcomed three in-state recruits to the program Wednesday.
The group features three players, Alexis Jensen, Skarlett Jones, and Carlie Muhlbach from Gretna High School who just won the Class A State title this year. All three played together in club ball for Nebraska Gold.
According to a press release, the last time NU had a signing class with all in-state athletes was 1987, when Jill Rishel (North Platte, Neb.) was the lone recruit in the class.
Muhlbach was a dominant force for Gretna, posting a .459 batting average over two seasons, along with 97 RBIs and a school-record 32 home runs.
In 2024, she shattered Gretna's single-season home run (21) and RBI (61) records, both previously held by Husker All-American Billie Andrews. She earned spots on the Omaha World-Herald All-Nebraska and All-State teams that year and was a standout catcher, allowing only one stolen base in 87 innings.
Muhlbach will join Nebraska in January and plans to redshirt the 2025 season.
Jensen was a key player for Gretna High School, excelling both as a pitcher and a batter. She earned the 2024 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year award as a junior and played a pivotal role in Gretna’s state title victory in 2024. Jensen was named to the Nebraska All-State team in 2023 and 2024, and she earned a spot on the Omaha World-Herald All-Nebraska team three times.
A two-time captain, she joins notable names like Peaches James, Molly Hill, Ashley Hagemann, and Jordy Bahl as one of only five Huskers to be a two-time All-Nebraska captain. Over her career, Jensen helped lead Gretna to a 2024 state championship and three district titles.
In 2024, Jensen posted a remarkable 0.29 ERA and a perfect 20-0 record, striking out 234 batters and walking only 10. As a hitter, she batted .549, hitting 10 home runs and driving in 47 runs. Jensen holds four Gretna program records: career batting average (.445), career wins (83), career strikeouts (959), and career ERA (1.30). She also hit 28 home runs and tallied 124 RBIs during her time with the Dragons.
Jones was a three-year starting shortstop for Gretna, playing a crucial role on three district championship teams and the 2024 state title-winning squad. She earned spots on the Omaha World-Herald All-Nebraska and All-State teams in both 2023 and 2024.
In 2024, Jones posted an impressive .472 batting average and a .562 on-base percentage. She recorded 42 hits, scored 45 runs, and committed no errors in the field. Throughout her career, Jones accumulated 117 hits with a .409 batting average and a .502 on-base percentage.
