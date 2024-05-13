Nebraska Softball Misses NCAA Tournament
Nebraska softball's season is officially over.
The Huskers were not among the 64 teams announced in the field for the NCAA Softball Tournament. NU closes the year at 30-23.
With raised expectations from an offseason that included a strong returning junior class and the addition of transfer Jordy Bahl, Nebraska slotted in as No. 18 in the national preseason rankings. Some expectations also went so far as to predict Nebraska to host a regional, something done by the top 16 national seeds.
Instead, Bahl was injured in the season opener. Nebraska finished fourth in the Big Ten Conference standings and exited the league tournament with an extra-innings loss to Indiana in the semifinals. The Huskers were not among the "first four out" by the selection committee.
Four other Big Ten teams did make the field: Northwestern, Michigan, Indiana and Penn State. Go here for the compete bracket.
What's Next
With only two NCAA Tournament appearances over the past seven seasons, Nebraska must now turn to an offseason that includes decisions for seniors regarding their extra COVID season, Bahl's rehabilitation, and the addition of high school signees and potential transfers.