Nebraska Softball Stays in Top 25 After Undefeated Big Red Spring Fling

The Huskers received mixed reviews in this week's top 25 but remain ranked in all four major polls.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Nebraska softball players gather before their March 9th game against Northern Iowa.
Nebraska softball players gather before their March 9th game against Northern Iowa. / Nebraska Athletics

After a clean sweep of Northern Iowa, Northern Colorado and South Dakota State, the Nebraska Cornhuskers remain in the top 25 despite getting mixed results from the four major softball polls.

The four wins over the weekend improved NU's record to 19-6, and the Huskers finished their tournament schedule with a winning record in each one.

Poll

Current

Previous

NFCA

21

20

USA Softball

18

19

Softball America

22

18

D1Softball

20

20

Now, the Huskers turn their attention to Big Ten conference play and travel to Columbus, Ohio, for a weekend series against the RV-Ohio State Buckeyes.

Friday's and Saturday's games will count toward the teams' conference record while Sunday will not.

All three games are available via stream on B1G+.

Each game this weekend also has a free radio broadcast with Nate Rohr on the call. The radio broadcast is available at Huskers.com/listen and on the official Huskers app.

Published |Modified
