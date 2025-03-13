Nebraska Softball Stays in Top 25 After Undefeated Big Red Spring Fling
After a clean sweep of Northern Iowa, Northern Colorado and South Dakota State, the Nebraska Cornhuskers remain in the top 25 despite getting mixed results from the four major softball polls.
The four wins over the weekend improved NU's record to 19-6, and the Huskers finished their tournament schedule with a winning record in each one.
Poll
Current
Previous
NFCA
21
20
USA Softball
18
19
Softball America
22
18
D1Softball
20
20
Now, the Huskers turn their attention to Big Ten conference play and travel to Columbus, Ohio, for a weekend series against the RV-Ohio State Buckeyes.
Friday's and Saturday's games will count toward the teams' conference record while Sunday will not.
All three games are available via stream on B1G+.
Each game this weekend also has a free radio broadcast with Nate Rohr on the call. The radio broadcast is available at Huskers.com/listen and on the official Huskers app.
