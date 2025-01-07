Softball America Names Nebraska's Jordy Bahl Preseason All-American
One day after being ranked the No. 9 player in the country by Softball America, Nebraska's Jordy Bahl added another accolade to her preseason résumé.
The online publication named Bahl a first team preseason All-American on Tuesday morning as a pitcher/utility player.
Bahl was the only Big Ten player to earn first-team All-America honors and one of just four Big Ten players recognized as a preseason All-American.
Now entering her second season with Nebraska, Bahl looks to bounce back after a season-ending injury in the Huskers' opening game of 2024. Before joining Nebraska, the junior excelled at Oklahoma, where she was a two-time NFCA first-team All-American, two-time Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, and the 2022 National Freshman of the Year. Bahl boasts an impressive 1.06 career ERA and a .350 batting average.
Bahl made headlines when she announced her intent to transfer home to Nebraska after winning national titles with Oklahoma. In her announcement, she expressed feeling homesick and shared her desire to help grow the sport in a state she believes is often overlooked at every level of softball.
The excitement for her debut in Scarlet and Cream quickly turned to disappointment during her debut last season when she went down with a knee injury during the team's season opener and was lost for the season.
Bahl documented her rehab process on social media and despite her busy schedule she continued to bring national attention to the Husker program. She appeared in a political ad before the election alongside five other female Husker student-athletes and she announced her engagement to Nebraska baseball player Trey Frahm.
