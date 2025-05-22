How to Watch Nebraska Softball in the Knoxville Super Regional: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
It’s been a long decade, but the Nebraska softball team is finally back in an NCAA Super Regional.
Off the heels of a Big Ten Tournament semifinal loss to No. 9 UCLA, the Huskers entered the Baton Rouge Regional with a chip on their shoulder to prove they can hang with the best. No. 10 LSU were the favorites, but the tide turned when the Tigers lost to in-state foe Southeastern Louisiana in the first round – setting up a NU-SLU regional semifinal.
Nebraska made quick work of the Lions with a 14-1 run-rule victory to give themselves a leg up in the final. SLU continued to make LSU’s postseason troublesome, shooting out to a 4-1 lead early. The Tigers eventually tied the game at seven in the top of the seventh inning, but after loading the bases off a single, error and walk SLU scored on a fielder’s choice to deliver another huge shock in the regional round by knocking out the home favorite. The Huskers again had no problem with the Lions taking home an 8-0 shutout win to win its first regional since 2014.
With superstar Jordy Bahl continuing to build her National Player of the Year resume, the Huskers head to Knoxville to take on No. 7 Tennessee in a super regional with NU’s first WCWS appearance since 2013 in the balance.
Here’s all you need to know as the Huskers face the Lady Volunteers this weekend.
How to Follow Along
Knoxville Super Regional – Knoxville, Tennessee (All games at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium)
- Friday, May 23: Nebraska vs. No. 7 Tennessee | 6 p.m. CDT | ESPN2
- Saturday, May 24: Nebraska vs. No. 7 Tennessee | 4 p.m. CDT | ESPN
- Sunday, May 25 (If Necessary): Nebraska vs. No. 7 Tennessee | Time TBA | TV TBA
All Nebraska games can be heard on the Huskers Radio Network.
No. 7 Tennessee Scout
Head Coach: Karen Weekly | 24th Season at Tennessee; 29th as HC | 1,128-354-2 (.760) at Tennessee; 1,351-451-2 (.749) as HC | 8x WCWS App., 5x Super Regionals, 9x NCAA Regional | 3x SEC Regular Season & Tournament titles, 5x SoCon Regular Season titles | National Fastpitch Coaches Association HOF (2018), 4x SEC Coach OTY, 2x SoCon Coach OTY| Previous head coach at Chattanooga | Previous assistant at Chattanooga and Pacific Lutheran.
2025 Record: 43-14 (15-9 SEC, 4th) | SEC Pitcher of the Year, 2x All-SEC First Team.
All-Time Series: Tennessee leads 5-2 (Feb. 6, 2025 last matchup, 7-1 NU).
* Indicates Team Leader
Key Players
Taylor Pannell, OF, R-Soph. | .399 AVG* | 15 HR | 62 RBI* | 11 2B* | .767 SLG* | 1.269 OPS
- One of two All-SEC First Team selections for Tennessee.
- Was ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect in the class of 2022.
Karlyn Pickens, P, Jr. | 22-8* | 0.90 ERA* | 186.1 IP* | 252 SO* | 54 BB | 24 ER* | 112 H
- SEC Pitcher of the Year & All-SEC First Team pick.
- Led the SEC in ERA, strikeouts, wins, complete games (20) and home runs allowed (5).
Kinsey Fiedler, OF, Sr. | .354 AVG | 36 RBI | 9 2B | .543 SLG | 1.016 OPS
- Second on the team in average and doubles.
Saviya Morgan, OF, Fr. | .342 AVG | 25 SB* | .828 OPS | 48 R | 52 H
- Only Lady Volunteer with double-digit stolen bases for the season.
Sophia Nugent, C, Sr. | .307 AVG | 16 HR* | 58 RBI | 9 2B | .687 SLG | 1.063 OPS
- Transferred from Oklahoma after the 2023 season.
- All-SEC Second Team pick in 2024.
SEC Stat Rankings (Out of 15)
Batting Avg: 11th (.305) | Runs Scored: 10th (345) | Hits: 12th (435) | RBIs: 10th (322)
Home Runs: 8th (67) | Total Bases: 9th (743) | Walks: 7th (228) | Strikeouts: 3rd (242)
Stolen Bases: T-4th (71).
ERA: 1st (1.73) | Opp. Batting Avg: 1st (.177) | IP: 10th (365.0) | Strikeouts: 1st (450)
Wins: T-5th (43) | Saves: T-14th (3) | Hits Allowed: 1st (232) | Runs Allowed: 1st (119)
Earned Runs Allowed: 1st (90) | Walks Allowed: 5th (124) | HRs Allowed: 1st (21).
Fielding Pct: 4th (.975) | Errors: 12th (37).
Outlook: It’s only fitting that Nebraska and Tennessee meet in the Super Regionals. Having to start their seasons against one another at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in February, one will now end the other’s season in postseason play. The Huskers got the better of the Lady Volunteers in that February 6th contest in Florida as Jordy Bahl out-dueled Karlyn Pickens in what turned out to be a 7-1 NU win.
Both Bahl and Pickens have ascended since that game with each winning their conference’s Pitcher of the Year awards and leading their teams to a top-four conference finish. It’s not hard to see that this Super Regional will be centered around Bahl and Pickens as whoever pitches better will likely see their team advance to Oklahoma city for the Women’s College World Series. Leading the SEC in most pitching categories, the Lady Volunteers bring a dynamic one-two punch in Pickens and sophomore Sage Mardjetko – who compiled a 2.41 ERA with 116 strikeouts in 90 innings pitched. Those two will likely see all the innings over the weekend, but Tennessee and head coach Karen Weekly also has true freshman Erin Nuwer (2.40 ERA in 55.1 IP).
Offense is the weak point for the Lady Volunteer ranking in the bottom five in the SEC for most offensive categories. All-SEC First Team selection Taylor Pannell leads the group with a team-leading .399 average, 15 home runs and 62 RBI. Oklahoma transfer Sophia Nugent also brings pop with a team-high 16 homers and 58 RBI while catching for Pickens behind the dish. Despite zero home runs on the season, freshman Saviya Morgan creates chaos on the base pads with a team-high 25 stolen bases while hitting .342.
As far as matchups go, this was one of the ideal scenarios for the Huskers with the spot they were put in for regionals. Pickens is outstanding, but the NU has to be confident in that they’ve hit off her before. As long as Bahl and other Nebraska pitchers can keep pace with Tennessee’s hurlers, then I think the Husker offense can put them over the top. Give me Nebraska in this three-game series and its first WCWS berth since 2013.
