Gallery: Huskers Collect 50th Straight Home Win Saturday Night
Huskers improve to 10-0 for the third time since 2011.
Top-ranked Nebraska closed its non-conference schedule with a 25-19, 25-23, 25-18 sweep of Arizona on Saturday night in front of 8,625 fans at John Cook Arena. Harper Murray led with 14 kills, while Virginia Adriano and Andi Jackson each had nine. Bergen Reilly dished out 40 assists, and Olivia Mauch tallied 11 digs. Nebraska hit .392 as a team, its second-best mark this season, while Arizona hit .250. After a dominant first set, the Huskers held off a late rally in set two and pulled away early in the third to seal the win.
