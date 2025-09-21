All Huskers

Gallery: Huskers Collect 50th Straight Home Win Saturday Night

Huskers improve to 10-0 for the third time since 2011.

Amarillo Mullen

Amarillo Mullen

Top-ranked Nebraska closed its non-conference schedule with a 25-19, 25-23, 25-18 sweep of Arizona on Saturday night in front of 8,625 fans at John Cook Arena. Harper Murray led with 14 kills, while Virginia Adriano and Andi Jackson each had nine. Bergen Reilly dished out 40 assists, and Olivia Mauch tallied 11 digs. Nebraska hit .392 as a team, its second-best mark this season, while Arizona hit .250. After a dominant first set, the Huskers held off a late rally in set two and pulled away early in the third to seal the win.

Tonight's game showcased Lincoln-based organization "I've Got a Name" which focuses on ended sex trafficking.
Tonight's game showcased Lincoln-based organization "I've Got a Name" which focuses on ending sex trafficking. / Amarillo Mullen
A Husker fan holds up a sign reading, "there is no place like Nebraska."
A Husker fan holds up a sign reading, "there is no place like Nebraska." / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers stand for the National Anthem prior to their match against Arizona.
The Huskers stand for the National Anthem prior to their match against Arizona. / Amarillo Mullen
Nebraska's Andi Jackson gets a hand on a block.
Nebraska's Andi Jackson gets a hand on a block. / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers celebrate a point in the first set.
The Huskers celebrate a point in the first set. / Amarillo Mullen
Harper Murray passes the ball after an Arizona serve.
Harper Murray passes the ball after an Arizona serve. / Amarillo Mullen
Bergen Reilly tips a set over the net for a kill.
Bergen Reilly tips a set over the net for a kill. / Amarillo Mullen
Nebraska hit .392 as a team and kept to Arizona .250.
Nebraska hit .392 as a team and kept to Arizona .250. / Amarillo Mullen
Rebekah Allick (5) celebrates a kill Virginia Adriano (9).
Rebekah Allick (5) celebrates a kill Virginia Adriano (9). / Amarillo Mullen
Harper Murray tips the ball over an Arizona block.
Harper Murray tips the ball over an Arizona block. / Amarillo Mullen
Rebekah Allick sends a kill early in the second set.
Rebekah Allick sends a kill early in the second set. / Amarillo Mullen
Rebekah Allick tallied seven kills against the Wildcats.
Rebekah Allick tallied seven kills against the Wildcats. / Amarillo Mullen
Bergen Reilly (2) and Laney Choboy (6) celebrate Rebekah Allick's (5) kill.
Bergen Reilly (2) and Laney Choboy (6) celebrate Rebekah Allick's (5) kill. / Amarillo Mullen
Rebekah Allick gets a kill for the first point of the third set.
Rebekah Allick gets a kill for the first point of the third set. / Amarillo Mullen
Bergen Reilly (2) high fives Andi Jackson (15).
Bergen Reilly (2) high fives Andi Jackson (15). / Amarillo Mullen
Rebekah Allick celebrates a point late in the third set.
Rebekah Allick celebrates a point late in the third set. / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers celebrate match point to sweep the Wilcats.
The Huskers celebrate match point to sweep the Wilcats. / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers have started the season 10-0 and had a perfect non-conference schedule.
The Huskers have started the season 10-0 and had a perfect non-conference schedule. / Amarillo Mullen
Published |Modified
Amarillo Mullen
AMARILLO MULLEN

Amarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.

Home/Volleyball