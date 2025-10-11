Gallery: Huskers Sweep Huskies to Remain Undefeated

Top-ranked Nebraska volleyball swept Washington 25-14, 25-18, 25-16 on Friday night before 8,769 fans at the Devaney Sports Center, extending its home win streak to 53 and improving to 15-0 overall and 5-0 in the Big Ten. Harper Murray led with 12 kills, seven digs, and three blocks, while Andi Jackson added 10 kills on .562 hitting. Virginia Adriano had nine kills, and Rebekah Allick and Taylor Landfair each had seven, combining for 12 blocks. Bergen Reilly dished out 34 assists, and Olivia Mauch led with 12 digs and two aces. Nebraska hit .307, held Washington to .147, and has now gone 10 straight sets without an opponent reaching 20 points.
The Huskers stand for the National Anthem prior to their match against Washington. / Amarillo Mullen
Rebekah Allick (5) gets the first point of the match with a kill. / Amarillo Mullen
Teraya Sigler sends a kill from the back row. / Amarillo Mullen
Nebraska Volleyball played on a newly designed court. / Amarillo Mullen
Taylor Landfair (12) and Rebekah Allick (5) celebrate a block. / Amarillo Mullen
Rebekah Allick (5) goes up for a block. / Amarillo Mullen
Andi Jackson (15) hit .562 with 10 kills. / Amarillo Mullen
Rebekah Allick sets the ball. / Amarillo Mullen
Taylor Landfair (12) celebrates a block with Rebekah Allick. / Amarillo Mullen
Nebraska planned a "stripe-out" where fans were directed to wear red or white depending on the section their tickets were located. / Amarillo Mullen
Virginia Adriano (9) had nine kills against Washington. / Amarillo Mullen
Andi Jackson celebrates a point early in the second set. / Amarillo Mullen
Rebekah Allick (5) racked up seven kills against the Huskies. / Amarillo Mullen
Teraya Sigler (11) celebrates a kill in the third set. / Amarillo Mullen
Rebekah Allick (5) gets a block on a Washington kill. / Amarillo Mullen
Harper Murray recorded a team-high 12 kills. / Amarillo Mullen
Rebekah Allick (5) fights for possession of the ball with Washington's Alexis Haury (8). / Amarillo Mullen
Rebekah Allick (5) gets the kill on match point to finish the Huskers' sweep of Washington. / Amarillo Mullen
