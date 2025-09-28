All Huskers

Gallery: Nebraska Middles Dominate in Sweep Over Maryland

Rebekah Allick and Andi Jackson combine for 22 kills against Maryland.

Amarillo Mullen

Top-ranked Nebraska swept Maryland 25-14, 27-25, 25-14 on Saturday in front of 8,477 fans at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Rebekah Allick led the Huskers with 13 kills on .750 hitting and six blocks, moving to No. 5 in program history for career blocks in the rally scoring era. Harper Murray added a double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs, while Andi Jackson had nine kills on .800 hitting and four blocks. Nebraska hit .360 while holding Maryland to just .090 and racked up 11 total blocks. Bergen Reilly dished out 29 assists to go with four kills and six digs, while Olivia Mauch tallied 10 digs and two of NU’s five aces. After dominating the first set, the Huskers battled back to take the second in extra points before cruising to a decisive third-set win to remain undefeated.

Harper Murray sends a kill for a point early in set one.
Virginia Adriano (9) sends a kill.
Rebekah Allick (5) reacts to a block for a point.
Rebekah Allick (left) and Bergen Reilly (2) smile after a double block.
Rebekah Allick (5) and Virginia Adriano (9) go up for a block.
The Huskers celebrate a kill from Virginia Adriano (9).
The Huskers celebrate a kill from Virginia Adriano (9).
Skyler Pierce (21) sends a kill through a Maryland block.
Rebekah Allick blocks Maryland's Duru Gökçen's kill.
Rebekah Allick scores a kill in the second set.
Nebraska's Virginia Adriano tips the ball over the net.
The Huskers celebrate an ace serve from Olivia Mauch (10).
Bergen Reilly (2) sets the ball to Rebekah Allick (5).
Taylor Landfair (12) gets a kill in the third set.
Bergen Reilly (2) gets one of her four kills.
Rebekah Allick (5) celebrates match point to get the Huskers their third straight sweep to advance to 12-0.
Rebekah Allick (5) chats with Nebraska Public Media's John Cook postgame.
Amarillo Mullen
AMARILLO MULLEN

Amarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.

