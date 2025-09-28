Gallery: Nebraska Middles Dominate in Sweep Over Maryland
Top-ranked Nebraska swept Maryland 25-14, 27-25, 25-14 on Saturday in front of 8,477 fans at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Rebekah Allick led the Huskers with 13 kills on .750 hitting and six blocks, moving to No. 5 in program history for career blocks in the rally scoring era. Harper Murray added a double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs, while Andi Jackson had nine kills on .800 hitting and four blocks. Nebraska hit .360 while holding Maryland to just .090 and racked up 11 total blocks. Bergen Reilly dished out 29 assists to go with four kills and six digs, while Olivia Mauch tallied 10 digs and two of NU’s five aces. After dominating the first set, the Huskers battled back to take the second in extra points before cruising to a decisive third-set win to remain undefeated.