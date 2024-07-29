All Huskers

Huskers in Paris: Nebraska Trio and USA Volleyball Fall to China in Five Sets

Team USA was able to erase a 2-0 deficit but came up short in the fifth set to China. Nebraska's three former players all started the match, but hitting was a difficult task for the Americans.

An opening-game loss for Team USA Volleyball.

The Americans stormed back from a 2-0 deficit to force a game five, but fell to China 3-2: 20-25, 19-25, 25-17, 25-20, 13-15. China grabbed two points for the Pool A standings, while the US, by forcing a fifth set, earned one point.

Nebraska's trio of representatives on the team all got the start. Justine Wong-Orantes played all five sets at libero, leading Team USA with 17 digs.

Jordan Larson and Kelsey Robinson Cook were pulled for much of the middle sets. Larson notched four kills with a 0.167 hitting percentage while Robinson Cook added three kills on 0.077 hitting.

Team USA continues pool play July 31 against Serbia.

Watch a replay of the USA-China match on Peacock.

Full results for Huskers in Paris

