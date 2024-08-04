All Huskers

Huskers in Paris: Nebraska Trio and USA Volleyball Sweep Host France

Team USA and the three former Huskers closed out pool play with a sweep of the host nation France Sunday. They're now off to the quarterfinals this week.

Kaleb Henry

Jul 31, 2024; Paris, France; United States libero Justine Wong-Orantes (4) hits the ball against Serbia in a pool A match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at South Paris Arena 1.
Jul 31, 2024; Paris, France; United States libero Justine Wong-Orantes (4) hits the ball against Serbia in a pool A match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at South Paris Arena 1. / Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
-Finally, a no-nonsense match for USA Volleyball.

The Americans swept host France Sunday: 29-27, 29-27, 25-20. That puts the Americans at the top of Pool A for the moment and puts them in position to advance to the knockout stage.

Former Huskers Jordan Larson and Kelsey Robinson Cook had limited playing time. Larson finished with a hitting percentage of .000 on seven attacks, while Robinson Cook notched two kills on eight swings.

Still getting the starting libero role, former Husker Justine Wong-Orantes notched 10 digs and had a team-high 11 receptions.

Next up are the quarterfinals on Aug. 6.

Watch a replay of the USA-France match on Peacock.

Full results for Huskers in Paris

