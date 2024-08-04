Huskers in Paris: Nebraska Trio and USA Volleyball Sweep Host France
-Finally, a no-nonsense match for USA Volleyball.
The Americans swept host France Sunday: 29-27, 29-27, 25-20. That puts the Americans at the top of Pool A for the moment and puts them in position to advance to the knockout stage.
Former Huskers Jordan Larson and Kelsey Robinson Cook had limited playing time. Larson finished with a hitting percentage of .000 on seven attacks, while Robinson Cook notched two kills on eight swings.
Still getting the starting libero role, former Husker Justine Wong-Orantes notched 10 digs and had a team-high 11 receptions.
Next up are the quarterfinals on Aug. 6.
Watch a replay of the USA-France match on Peacock.
Full results for Huskers in Paris
