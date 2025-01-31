Nebraska's Dani Busboom Kelly to Be Second-Highest Paid NCAA Volleyball Coach
Despite a change at head coach, Nebraska volleyball will keep their staff as one of the highest paid across the country.
Following John Cook's retirement press conference on Thursday, details regarding new Husker coach Dani Busboom Kelly's contract were released from Nebraska Athletics. Busboom Kelly signed a six-year, $4.575 million deal with Nebraska, per Lincoln Arneal. Her starting pay base will be at $700,000 and increase $25,000 each season.
Busboom Kelly can also earn bonuses for winning the Big Ten, reaching the Final Four, earning the National Coach of the Year honor, and winning a national title. The former Louisville coach could earn a $50,000 bonus for winning the conference and reaching the Final Four, an extra $100,000 for winning the national award, and an additional $100,000 for claiming a national championship.
In his 2023 season, Cook earned just under a million dollars, reaching $978,750 with incentives for reaching the national-title match, and winning the Big Ten championship. The retiring coach's base salary was $750,000 his final season in Lincoln, making him the highest paid coach in base salary in collegiate volleyball.
Busboom Kelly's new contract places her second in the NCAA in base salary behind Texas' Jerritt Elliot who was paid $724,750 for winning the national championship in 2023. Elliot's base pay is $500,000, and could receive an additional $300,000 a year for "professional services", per Arneal.
The former Cardinal received a $300,000 raise for leaving Louisville and making the change to Nebraska. Her base salary while with the Cardinal was $400,000 through 2028 in her previous contract. In her new contract with the Huskers, Busboom Kelly's buyout to the university if she were to leave Nebraska includes a $2,000,000 owed amount if she would leave by Jan. 31, 2026. The amount cuts in half each year until 2030, where she would not owe the university.
Busboom Kelly's contract makes her the fourth-highest paid head coach at Nebraska behind football coach Matt Rhule ($6.5 million per season), men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg ($4.25 million per season), and women's basketball coach Amy Williams ($950,000 per season). The new volleyball coach's contract still has her behind football's offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen ($1.2 million per season), defensive coordinator John Butler ($1.1 million per season), and assistant football coaches Marcus Satterfield ($1.4 million per season) and Glenn Thomas ($800,000 per season).
The new coach's salary increase will bump her base pay to $825,000 per season by 2030, making her the highest paid coach in college volleyball if all contracts remain the same.
Following the retirement press conference, Busboom Kelly made her first public appearance as head coach at the Nebraska men's basketball Thursday night matchup against Illinois.
Busboom Kelly's introductory press conference will be held at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Feb. 6.
