All Huskers

Nebraska Volleyball Dominates Iowa in Sweep

No. 2 Nebraska volleyball remains undefeated all-time against Iowa with another sweep.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska volleyball players celebrate a point against Stanford at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Nebraska volleyball players celebrate a point against Stanford at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. / Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska volleyball entered October a perfect 38-0 against Iowa all-time. That number is now 39-0.

The No. 2 Huskers (14-1, 4-0 Big Ten) swept the Hawkeyes (8-8, 2-2 Big Ten), 25-17, 25-11, 25-13. This is the eighth-straight sweep for Nebraska over Iowa and 11th-straight win since falling at SMU.

Nebraska's offense hit a blistering .404, led by 10 kills on .400 hitting from Merritt Beason.

The story of the day was the middles, though. With Andi Jackson out again, Leyla Blackwell earned the start alongside Rebekah Allick. The pair notched nine kills each, with Blackwell hitting .692 and Allick hitting .583. They also combined for five blocks.

Bergen Reilly dished out 35 assists.

Iowa managed to hit just .155, but did have the player with a match-high for kills: Michel Urquahart at 11.

Nebraska is back in action Friday, hosting No. 10 Purdue.

MORE: Andi Jackson Out, Taylor Landfair to Start Again for Nebraska Volleyball

MORE: Nebraska Football Continues to Receive Votes in Coaches, AP Polls

MORE: Nebraska's James Williams Shares Emotional Journey After Standout Game Against Rutgers

MORE: Ball-Busting Blackshirts and Buschini Bombs in the Blistering Heat are Homecoming Heroes for the Huskers

MORE: Big Ten Football Week 6 Capsules

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Volleyball