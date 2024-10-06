Nebraska Volleyball Dominates Iowa in Sweep
Nebraska volleyball entered October a perfect 38-0 against Iowa all-time. That number is now 39-0.
The No. 2 Huskers (14-1, 4-0 Big Ten) swept the Hawkeyes (8-8, 2-2 Big Ten), 25-17, 25-11, 25-13. This is the eighth-straight sweep for Nebraska over Iowa and 11th-straight win since falling at SMU.
Nebraska's offense hit a blistering .404, led by 10 kills on .400 hitting from Merritt Beason.
The story of the day was the middles, though. With Andi Jackson out again, Leyla Blackwell earned the start alongside Rebekah Allick. The pair notched nine kills each, with Blackwell hitting .692 and Allick hitting .583. They also combined for five blocks.
Bergen Reilly dished out 35 assists.
Iowa managed to hit just .155, but did have the player with a match-high for kills: Michel Urquahart at 11.
Nebraska is back in action Friday, hosting No. 10 Purdue.
