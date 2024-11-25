Nebraska Volleyball Gains Two More First Place Votes in Latest AVCA Rankings
Nebraska volleyball garnered more love during this week's AVCA rankings, adding two more first-place votes from last week's poll.
The Huskers (28-1, 18-0 B1G) remained at No. 2 in the latest AVCA poll, but tallied 14 first place votes compared to the 12 the Big Red received over the past two weeks. Nebraska continued to pace behind No. 1 Pittsburgh, as the Panthers (27-1, 17-1 ACC) concluded another dominant weekend sweeping Wake Forest and NC State on the road.
The 14 first-place votes earned on Monday are the highest for the season for the Huskers. Nebraska earned respect with back-to-back sweeps in Big Ten play on Wednesday and Saturday. The Huskers won in Iowa City over the Hawkeyes on Wednesday, then dispatched No. 7 Wisconsin in three sets at home Saturday.
The Huskers have lost just five sets in Big Ten play this season, including surviving a five-set thriller against No. 8 Purdue on Oct. 11. The current 25-match winning streak includes conference wins over several ranked teams, including No. 7 Wisconsin, the No. 9 Boilermakers, No. 13 Oregon, No. 15 Minnesota, and No. 20 USC. The Huskers also took down RV Washington earlier this year.
Nebraska has also collected wins over No. 3 Louisville, No. 5 Creighton, No. 6 Stanford, No. 8 Arizona State, No. 12 Kentucky and No. 22 TCU, giving the Huskers 11 wins over currently ranked foes.
The Big Ten remains strong in the AVCA rankings with seven teams earning rankings while eight teams were listed on two or more ballots from voters. TheHuskers await No. 4 Penn State on Friday, Nov. 29 in University Park. The showdown with the Nittany Lions will likely determine the Big Ten championship, as Nebraska can claim the conference crown with a win.
The ACC continued showcasing its conference depth with six teams in the polls including top-rated Pittsburgh, No. 3 Louisville, No. 6 Stanford, No. 10 SMU, No. 19 Georgia Tech, and No. 21 Florida State. SMU is the only team with wins over the top two teams in the country, defeating Nebraska in September while taking down Pittsburgh in October.
The Creighton Bluejays remained perfect in Big East play. It is the highest ranking in the Bluejays' history, matching their 27-2 start - also the best in program history. Creighton won the regular season Big East crown going unbeaten in conference play, and begins their conference tournament in Omaha later this week.
Nebraska awaits its final stretch of regular-season matches beginning this week, visiting No. 4 Penn State on Friday for a 4 PM CST first serve. The Huskers wrap up their regular season at Maryland on Saturday night.
AVCA Poll
- Pittsburgh
- Nebraska
- Louisville
- Penn State
- Creighton
- Stanford
- Wisconsin
- Arizona State
- Purdue
- SMU
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Oregon
- Texas
- Minnesota
- Baylor
- Utah
- Florida
- Georgia Tech
- Southern California
- Florida State
- TCU
- Dayton
- Missouri
- North Carolina
