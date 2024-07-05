Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray Showcases July 4 Hand Injury
Nebraska volleyball's Fourth of July celebration took an unexpected turn after a recent social media posts from one of its star players.
Harper Murray, a sophomore outside hitter, posted on her personal TikTok page Thursday a video showcasing her in a hospital room with bandages on the ring and pinky fingers on what appears to be her left hand. The video's caption stated "when you end up at the ER on the 4th."
The video was also captioned with Murray posting to "pray for the fingers." She added a comment to a reply on the video's feed stating, "yes I promise its not as bad as you think."
WARNING: Audio in the following videos may not be suitable for all ages.
Murray apparently made a return trip in a July 5 post.
Videos captured from TikTok account @harperrmurrayy
Murray has had an eventful offseason, pleading no contest to one count of DUI from an incident on April 5 involving a traffic stop in which she had been driving under the influence and was found to be in possession of a fake ID by Lincoln police.
Murray was charged in a separate shoplifting case on June 18 with one count of stealing goods less than $500 after Lincoln officers were called to a Scheels Sporting Goods on May 3. Police stated that employees reviewed surveillance video that showed Murray concealing merchandise in her pockets and not paying for it.
The sophomore had also been suspended for the Nebraska volleyball spring match at the University of Nebraska-Kearney earlier this year.
In late May, Murray posted an apology on her Instagram story:
“I deeply regret some of the recent decisions I’ve made, and the pain that I have caused my family, my team, volleyball fans, and everyone who has supported me,” Murray wrote on instagram. “I take full responsibility for my actions. This past month has been a great opportunity for me to recenter and focus on myself to get back to who I am. Thank you to everyone who has shown me grace, kindness, and compassion. When the time is right I hope to share my story more and in the process hopefully help others. Again thank you to everyone who has supported and believed in me.”
Murray was a key piece to the 2023 Nebraska squad, finishing as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, an AVCA All-American third-team member, and part of the All-Big Ten first team.
Nebraska Athletics spokespeople did not immediately respond when contacted.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking All Huskers, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.