All Huskers

Nick Handley Show: Nebraska Football's Staff and Roster Changes, Husker Volleyball with Lincoln Arneal

Nick Handley discusses the latest Nebraska football staff changes and transfer portal departures. Nick also previews the Nebraska volleyball team's path through the NCAA tournament field with Huskers Illustrated's Lincoln Arneal.

Nick Handley

Nebraska Football's Staff & Roster Changes, Husker Volleyball with Lincoln Arneal
Nebraska Football's Staff & Roster Changes, Husker Volleyball with Lincoln Arneal / HuskerMax
In this story:

Nick Handley discusses the latest Nebraska football staff changes and transfer portal departures. Nick also previews the Nebraska volleyball team's path through the NCAA tournament field with Huskers Illustrated's Lincoln Arneal.

Watch the full episode above!

MORE: Matt Rhule Discusses 2025 Class; Nebraska Football Adds 20 on Early Signing Day

MORE: Carriker Gut Reaction: Nebraska Flips 4-Star WR Cortez Mills, Has Its QB of the Future

MORE: Five Huskers Make All-Big Ten Volleyball First Team, Lexi Rodriguez and Bergen Reilly Earn Individual Honors

MORE: Signing Day: 3-Star Offensive Lineman Houston Kaahaaina-Torres Signs with Nebraska Football

MORE: Signing Day: 4-Star Quarterback TJ Lateef Signs with Nebraska

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Nick Handley
NICK HANDLEY

Nick Handley was born in Omaha and went to both Millard South and Millard West High School. He then attended University of Nebraska at Omaha and studied broadcast/communications. Nick has over 20 years experience covering local sports and most recently was a sports talk show host on AM590 ESPN Omaha and 1620 The Zone. He has also been a part of the Nebraska and Creighton baseball broadcast teams. Nick currently serves the role as the public address announcer for Omaha Maverick Hockey.

Home/Volleyball