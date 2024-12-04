Nick Handley Show: Nebraska Football's Staff and Roster Changes, Husker Volleyball with Lincoln Arneal
Nick Handley discusses the latest Nebraska football staff changes and transfer portal departures. Nick also previews the Nebraska volleyball team's path through the NCAA tournament field with Huskers Illustrated's Lincoln Arneal.
In this story:
Nick Handley discusses the latest Nebraska football staff changes and transfer portal departures. Nick also previews the Nebraska volleyball team's path through the NCAA tournament field with Huskers Illustrated's Lincoln Arneal.
Watch the full episode above!
MORE: Matt Rhule Discusses 2025 Class; Nebraska Football Adds 20 on Early Signing Day
MORE: Carriker Gut Reaction: Nebraska Flips 4-Star WR Cortez Mills, Has Its QB of the Future
MORE: Five Huskers Make All-Big Ten Volleyball First Team, Lexi Rodriguez and Bergen Reilly Earn Individual Honors
MORE: Signing Day: 3-Star Offensive Lineman Houston Kaahaaina-Torres Signs with Nebraska Football
MORE: Signing Day: 4-Star Quarterback TJ Lateef Signs with Nebraska
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published