No. 2 Nebraska Volleyball Sweeps Montana State

Another dominant effort from Nebraska volleyball as the Huskers close out the Husker Invitational with a sweep of Montana State.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska volleyball libero Lexi Rodriguez (left) and outside hitter Harper Murray (right) react during play at the Husker Invitational.
Nebraska volleyball libero Lexi Rodriguez (left) and outside hitter Harper Murray (right) react during play at the Husker Invitational. / Nebraska Athletics

You knew it would be tough for the next opponents after No. 2 Nebraska volleyball's loss to unranked SMU earlier this week, but those opponents have made just one set even competitive over the six sets at the Husker Invitational.

After sweeping The Citadel Thursday, the Huskers swept Montana State Saturday afternoon: 25-19, 25-15, 25-10. NU is now 5-1 on the season.

The Huskers hit .400 for the match, holding the Bobcats to .128.

Harper Murray led all attackers with 11 kills, doing so on .400 hitting. Middles Andi Jackson and Rebekah Allick compined for 13 kills as both hit at least .500.

Bergen Reilly dished out 37 assists and tied Lexi Rodriguez for the team-high in digs at eight.

Nebraska stays home Tuesday to host Creighton.

