Volleyball State: AVCA CEO Dr. Jaime Gordon
Lincoln Arneal and Jeff Sheldon talk with Jaime Gordon, CEO of the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Lincoln Arneal and Jeff Sheldon talk with Jaime Gordon, CEO of the American Volleyball Coaches Association, about continuing to grow the sport, broadcast or rule changes, helping coaches navigate revenue sharing, and more. Plus, a new way to support the show, including bonus episodes and so much more, a recap of the week in pro volleyball and Nebraska's spring schedule.
Watch the episode below or listen to Volleyball State wherever you get your podcasts!
