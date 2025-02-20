Volleyball State: AVCA CEO Dr. Jaime Gordon

All Huskers

Lincoln Arneal and Jeff Sheldon talk with Jaime Gordon, CEO of the American Volleyball Coaches Association, about continuing to grow the sport, broadcast or rule changes, helping coaches navigate revenue sharing, and more. Plus, a new way to support the show, including bonus episodes and so much more, a recap of the week in pro volleyball and Nebraska's spring schedule.

Jeff Sheldon covered Nebraska volleyball for the Omaha World-Herald from 2008-2018, reporting on six NCAA Final Fours. He is the author of Number One, a book on Nebraska’s 2015 NCAA championship team. Jeff hosts the Volleyball State Podcast with Lincoln Arneal.

Lincoln Arneal covers Nebraska volleyball for Huskers Illustrated and posts on social media about the Big Ten and national volleyball stories. He previously covered the program for the Omaha World-Herald and is a frequent guest on local and national sports talk shows and podcasts. Lincoln hosts the Volleyball State Podcast with Jeff Sheldon.

