Volleyball State: Former Nebraska Volleyball Coach John Cook

The newly retired boss of Nebraska volleyball joins Lincoln Arneal and Jeff Sheldon to discuss his 25-year career in Lincoln.

Jeff Sheldon, Lincoln Arneal

Happy trails, John Cook!

The newly retired boss of Nebraska volleyball, John Cook, joins Lincoln Arneal and Jeff Sheldon to discuss his 25-year career in Lincoln, why now was the right time to step away, the importance of family, his teams that maxed out their potential, and how he can still help Nebraska Athletics in the next chapter of his life.

Jeff Sheldon
JEFF SHELDON

Jeff Sheldon covered Nebraska volleyball for the Omaha World-Herald from 2008-2018, reporting on six NCAA Final Fours. He is the author of Number One, a book on Nebraska’s 2015 NCAA championship team. Jeff hosts the Volleyball State Podcast with Lincoln Arneal.

Lincoln Arneal
LINCOLN ARNEAL

Lincoln Arneal covers Nebraska volleyball for Huskers Illustrated and posts on social media about the Big Ten and national volleyball stories. He previously covered the program for the Omaha World-Herald and is a frequent guest on local and national sports talk shows and podcasts. Lincoln hosts the Volleyball State Podcast with Jeff Sheldon.

