Volleyball State: Former Nebraska Volleyball Coach John Cook
Happy trails, John Cook!
The newly retired boss of Nebraska volleyball, John Cook, joins Lincoln Arneal and Jeff Sheldon to discuss his 25-year career in Lincoln, why now was the right time to step away, the importance of family, his teams that maxed out their potential, and how he can still help Nebraska Athletics in the next chapter of his life.
Watch the full appearance below.
For more from Volleyball State, subscribe to them wherever you get podcasts, including on Apple and Spotify.
