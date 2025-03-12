Volleyball State: Has The Final Offseason Coaching Domino Fallen?
Lincoln Arneal and Jeff Sheldon chat with PVF Player of the Week, Emily Londot of the Omaha Supernovas, about her rookie pro season and her career at Ohio State.
Plus, a look at two pro teams going in different directions with the Supernovas' surge and LOVB Omaha's struggles. Nebraska announces one of their spring exhibitions, and have we seen the final offseason coaching domino fall?
Watch the episode below!
