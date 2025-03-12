All Huskers

Volleyball State: Has The Final Offseason Coaching Domino Fallen?

Lincoln Arneal and Jeff Sheldon discuss coaching dominoes, one of Nebraska's spring exhibition, and pro volleyball with Emily Londot.

Jeff Sheldon, Lincoln Arneal

Volleyball State
Volleyball State / I-80 Club

Lincoln Arneal and Jeff Sheldon chat with PVF Player of the Week, Emily Londot of the Omaha Supernovas, about her rookie pro season and her career at Ohio State. 

Plus, a look at two pro teams going in different directions with the Supernovas' surge and LOVB Omaha's struggles. Nebraska announces one of their spring exhibitions, and have we seen the final offseason coaching domino fall?

To get more content like this, including the brand new Volleyball State tier with bonus episodes of the podcasts, newsletters, and more, become a Patron today for as low as $5 a month: patreon.com/i80club

Jeff Sheldon
JEFF SHELDON

Jeff Sheldon covered Nebraska volleyball for the Omaha World-Herald from 2008-2018, reporting on six NCAA Final Fours. He is the author of Number One, a book on Nebraska’s 2015 NCAA championship team. Jeff hosts the Volleyball State Podcast with Lincoln Arneal.

Lincoln Arneal
LINCOLN ARNEAL

Lincoln Arneal covers Nebraska volleyball for Huskers Illustrated and posts on social media about the Big Ten and national volleyball stories. He previously covered the program for the Omaha World-Herald and is a frequent guest on local and national sports talk shows and podcasts. Lincoln hosts the Volleyball State Podcast with Jeff Sheldon.

