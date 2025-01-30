Volleyball State: Lincoln Arneal & Jeff Sheldon Join I-80 Club, Deliver First Episode of the New Era
Lincoln Arneal and Jeff Sheldon of the Volleyball State Podcast have joined the I-80 Club and their first episode is here.
We're back! Now excited to be part of the I-80 Club, Lincoln Arneal and Jeff Sheldon catch up on a busy January in the volleyball world. Transfer portal, coaching changes, a deliciously messy pro volleyball landscape, and what the Huskers may look like in 2025.
Watch the episode below.
To hear more content like this, and get it ad free, become a Patron today for as low as $5 a month: patreon.com/i80club. And don’t forget to subscribe to the I-80 Club YouTube channel!
MORE: Nebraska Athletic Director Troy Dannen: 'Not Going to Call It a Spring Game' for Husker Football
MORE: Troy Dannen: Hiring Dani Busboom Kelly a 'No Brainer' for Nebraska Volleyball
MORE: Adam Carriker Gut Reaction: John Cook Retires & Dani Busboom Kelly Is Nebraska's New Volleyball Coach
MORE: I-80 Club: Special Announcement, John Cook's Retirement, & Nebrasketball's Continued Struggles
MORE: Social Media Reacts to Emotional Nebraska Volleyball Coaching Change
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified