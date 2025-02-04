All Huskers

WATCH: John Cook Delivers Heartfelt Message

Just days after officially retiring as the head coach of Husker volleyball, Nebraska Athletics has released a video message from John Cook.

Kaleb Henry

Jan 30, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Former Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball head coach John Cook is recognized during a break in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

In the video, Cook talks about the retirement announcement and shared knowledge that he picked up over his years at Nebraska. Cook also talked about his "greatest accomplishment" before closing with a thank you to Husker fans.

You can watch the full video below.

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

