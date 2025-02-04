WATCH: John Cook Delivers Heartfelt Message
Just days after officially retiring as the head coach of Husker volleyball, Nebraska Athletics has released a video message from John Cook.
Just days after officially retiring as the head coach of Husker volleyball, Nebraska Athletics has released a video message from John Cook.
In the video, Cook talks about the retirement announcement and shared knowledge that he picked up over his years at Nebraska. Cook also talked about his "greatest accomplishment" before closing with a thank you to Husker fans.
You can watch the full video below.
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Fails to Garner Votes in Associated Press Rankings
MORE: Latest College Basketball Associated Press Top 25 Includes Six Big Ten Programs
MORE: Carriker Gut Reaction: Mike Ekeler Returning to Coach Nebraska's Special Teams
MORE: The Debut of HuskerMax Today
MORE: Nebraska's Best Path to the College Football Playoff
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published