WATCH: Nebraska Volleyball Coach Dani Busboom Kelly's Introductory Press Conference
Dani Busboom Kelly was officially introduced as the new Nebraska volleyball coach Thursday.
In a ceremony at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, several administrators spoke to welcome Busboom Kelly back to Lincoln. She took the stage as well to speak to the crowd on hand, including the returning players who were in the front couple rows.
Shortly after the ceremony, Busboom Kelly and several players met with the media. You watch both of those appearances below.
