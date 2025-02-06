All Huskers

WATCH: Nebraska Volleyball Coach Dani Busboom Kelly's Introductory Press Conference

Dani Busboom Kelly was officially introduced as the new Nebraska volleyball coach Thursday.

Nebraska volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly at her introductory press conference.
Nebraska volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly at her introductory press conference. / Nebraska Athletics

In a ceremony at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, several administrators spoke to welcome Busboom Kelly back to Lincoln. She took the stage as well to speak to the crowd on hand, including the returning players who were in the front couple rows.

Shortly after the ceremony, Busboom Kelly and several players met with the media. You watch both of those appearances below.

