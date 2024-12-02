WATCH: Nebraska Volleyball Coach John Cook, Players Speak After NCAA Tournament Selection Show
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook and players met with the media after his Huskers were selected as the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook met with the media after his Huskers were selected as the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. NU will begin postseason play at home Friday against Florida A&M.
Watch Cook's full appearance above. Below you can watch libero Lexi Rodriguez and outside hitter Merritt Beason give their reaction to the NCAA Tournament Selection Show.
