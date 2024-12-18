WATCH: Nebraska Volleyball Coach John Cook, Players Speak Ahead of NCAA National Semifinals vs. Penn State
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook, setter, Bergen Reilly, libero Lexi Rodriguez, and outside hitter Merritt Beason met with the media Wednesday in Louisville ahead of the NCAA National Semifinals. The Huskers take on Penn State Thursday evening after the Louisville-Pittsburgh match.
Watch the full press appearance above.
