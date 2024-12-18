All Huskers

WATCH: Nebraska Volleyball Coach John Cook, Players Speak Ahead of NCAA National Semifinals vs. Penn State

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook, setter, Bergen Reilly, libero Lexi Rodriguez, and outside hitter Merritt Beason met with the media Wednesday in Louisville ahead of the NCAA National Semifinals.

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook, setter, Bergen Reilly, libero Lexi Rodriguez, and outside hitter Merritt Beason met with the media Wednesday in Louisville ahead of the NCAA National Semifinals. The Huskers take on Penn State Thursday evening after the Louisville-Pittsburgh match.

Watch the full press appearance above.

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

