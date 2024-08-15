[WATCH] Nebraska Volleyball Coach John Cook Preseason Press Conference
Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball coach John Cook met with the media Wednesday. His Huskers are a couple practices into preseason training ahead of the 2024 campaign.
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook met with the media ahead of the 2024 season on Wednesday.
The Cornhuskers coach discussed a number of topics, from additional preseason practices this year to how players are developing to celebrating the 50th anniversary of Husker volleyball this season. Cook expects more than 100 former players at the Red-White Scrimmage on Aug. 24 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Nebraska opens the season Aug. 27 against the Kentucky Wildcats in the AVCA First Serve Showcase in Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center.
