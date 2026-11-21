

The biggest win of the Matt Rhule era has officially arrived.



The Huskers, now 7-4 (4-4 Big Ten), defeated No. 16 Ohio State, 31-28 on Senior Day in Lincoln. Saturday's win ends a 10-year, 31-game losing streak against ranked opponents and gives the Big Red some momentum heading into their regular-season finale at Iowa on Black Friday.

In many ways, it was a complete performance from the Big Red. Here are three things we learned from NU's three-point win.

1. Nebraska's Seniors Go Out on a High Note

Nine-year-old Barrett Zapp celebrates atop his father Sean's shoulders after Nebraska's win over Ohio State. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nineteen seniors were honored before the game. Eight began their careers with the Big Red, while 11 transferred to Nebraska along the way. Regardless of when they arrived in Lincoln, they've left the program better than they found it and finished their careers playing at home on a high note.

For players like Justin Evans, Luke Lindenmeyer, and Riley Van Poppel, all of whom started double-digit games during their Husker careers, it's hard to imagine they've ever felt this good while wearing the Scarlet and Cream. They helped NU finally break through.

Fans rewarded them by rushing the field. More importantly, this class has helped give a new generation of Nebraska fans a memory they'll never forget. For too long, this feeling had eluded the most loyal fan base in college football. Now, all of Husker Nation can rejoice as NU has finally gotten over the hump against a Top 25 team.

2. Glenn Thomas Has Made a Case to Lead Nebraska's Offense

Nebraska's offense totaled 376 yards and 31 points against the 14th-best defense in college football. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After suffering four consecutive losses in which the Huskers' offense looked underwhelming, to say the least, head coach Matt Rhule decided to move on from offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen. With interim offensive play-caller Glenn Thomas at the helm, Nebraska's offense has rebounded in a big way.

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The Big Red averaged just 13.5 points per game during its four-game losing streak. Now, the Huskers have recorded back-to-back 31-point performances. Yards were never the problem; touchdowns were. Against Ohio State, NU went 4-for-4 on trips inside the 20-yard line, and that efficiency helped the Huskers win the game.

Obviously, Rhule will weigh his options at the end of the year, but it's getting harder to ignore the possibility that a capable play-caller is already on his staff. Through his first two games in the role, Thomas has passed the test. With Nebraska slated to face the nation's No. 11 defense next week, he'll have another formidable challenge.

If he passes that test, it wouldn't be surprising to see more fans get behind the idea of Thomas taking over the offense full-time. Either way, he's done an impressive job stepping in when Rhule and Nebraska needed him most. The players deserve plenty of credit, too, but the Huskers' quarterbacks coach and interim offensive coordinator has delivered when called upon, helping secure a win that arguably wouldn't have happened without the change.

3. Husker Players Finally Made Winning Plays

Donovan Jones celebrates after a pass falls incomplete. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite being without All-Big Ten-caliber defenders such as Andrew Marshall, Owen Chambliss, and Jahsear Whittington, along with fellow starters Anthony Jones and Paul Mubenga, Nebraska still managed to come out on top. Along the way, the Huskers made several game-defining plays.

Whether it was Donovan Jones stripping the ball from Buckeye running back Isaiah West, Victor Evans III intercepting quarterback Luke Fahey's pass, or Anthony Colandrea sealing the game with a pair of third-down runs in the final 2½ minutes, NU's players made the plays necessary to win.

And they delivered in the fourth quarter, flipping the script that haunted the Huskers during their four-game losing streak.



More importantly, they didn't get in their own way. Throughout the decade-long drought against ranked opponents, the Huskers consistently found ways to shoot themselves in the foot. On Saturday, they made mistakes at times but came through when it mattered most. It was far from a perfect performance by the Big Red, but there's little doubt they earned the win. Now, they can leave Memorial Stadium for the final time in 2026 knowing they were responsible for ending the streak that defined this program for 10 years.

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