$4.3 million college football QB put in the same league as Eli Manning after high-profile move
Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck has something to prove this year in the aftermath of one of the biggest transfer stories of the offseason.
Beck was a mainstay at Georgia under head coach Kirby Smart for four years, even waiting behind two-time national champion quarterback Stetson Bennett for his turn at leading the Bulldogs. And the former four-star recruit's wait had seemingly paid off by the 2023 season, when Beck helped lead UGA to an undefeated regular season.
While a 3-point loss to Alabama in the SEC title game thwarted a College Football Playoff berth, Beck had become a national star, finishing third nationally in passing yards (3,941) with 24 touchdowns to six interceptions on a 72.4 completion rate.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound passer was in the Heisman Trophy conversation and a favorite to land at No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft before the 2024 season.
However, offensive woes plagued the Bulldogs while Beck doubled his interception total from the previous season and his completion rate dropped nearly eight points. Despite the issues, Georgia made the SEC Championship Game against Texas, where Beck's career at UGA unexpectedly ended.
Beck suffered a torn torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his throwing elbow on the last play of the first half.
Backup Gunner Stockton helped lead Georgia to an overtime win, but Beck's season was finished. He initially declared for the NFL Draft before backing off that pledge and transferring to Miami on a reported $4.3 million NIL package.
The sixth-year senior likely needs to return to his 2023 form to garner a first-round selection next year. And that's doable, according to former All-American tight end Adam Breneman, who believes the physical tools of Beck are reminiscent of two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning.
"Carson Beck reminds me a lot of Eli Manning," Breneman said on his YouTube channel. "Same size, same calm presence, same ability to stay in the pocket and hit throws under pressure."
Manning is a lofty comparison. The most prolific passer in Ole Miss history, excluding Jackson Dart, Manning was the No. 1 overall pick in 2004 and went on to make four Pro Bowls while winning two Super Bowl titles over 16 seasons with the New York Giants.
The opportunity to take a similar path is there for the taking for Beck. All things considered, there is a lot to like about the Miami offense after Cam Ward, also a former transfer, finished as a Heisman Trophy finalist and became the No. 1 overall pick in his lone season as a Hurricane.
Beck is expected to make his Miami debut in the season opener against Notre Dame at home on Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC).