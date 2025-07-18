Name Image Likeness

Alabama's DL Tim Keenan makes good use of his NIL money

Tim Keenan believes in a higher power. To prove it, he is pouring his NIL money in his faith. Keenan will donate a percentage of his money to his family church.

Jul 16, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; University of Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III answers questions from the media during the SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel.
Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan knows he does not look like the prototypical NFL defensive tackle on paper. At 6-foot-2, 325 pounds he lacks the height of a defensive lineman and doesn't have the reach most players at his position have.

However, Keenan plays above his size and is a very popular player for the Crimson Tide. He is doing what he can to raise his draft stock and he is leaving the intangibles for his higher power to sort out and resolve.

"I'm just going to do what I can and God's going to do what I can't," Keenan said at the SEC Media Days this week. "I can control my work ethic, I can control how hard I work, I can control what I do, but I can't control what the scouts think, so I'm going to play ball and let Him do the rest."

Keenan said he donates a portion of his NIL earnings to his church and spends some of his free time speaking at various churches. Alabama head football coach Kalen DeBoer said Keenan is the spiritual leader of the Crimson Tide.

"The team just looks at him as that big brother," DeBoer said. "He's a mentor to not just the young guys, but even the old guys. They know they can count on him to be doing the work. He embodies what a student-athlete is all about."

Kennan's faith is the center of his lifestyle. He gets deep in prayer and has a strong belief in God. He relies on his higher power to carry him through the darkest times.

"God is my why," Keenan said. "I'm always advocating for Him. He's the reason I'm in this position, I wouldn't be here without Him... God's shown me that it's possible and it's definitely a blessing."

Keenan said God will make sure everything works out.

"It's going to be a Cinderella story at the end of the day, a happy ending.," Keenan said. "That's the legacy I want to leave. Of course, a great, dominant football player, but also just a great man off the field, stuff I did in the community, and how I impacted people."

