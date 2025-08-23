Chris Doering names the most talented college football program without hesitation

Name Image Likeness

ESPN and SEC Network reporter Cole Cubelic recently welcomed three guests on his “Cube Show” podcast to discuss the upcoming college football season.

SEC Network and ESPN college football analysts Chris Doering, Greg McElroy and Jordan Rodgers all appeared on the “Cube Show” earlier in the week.

When Cubelic asked Doering “who has the most talented roster, top to bottom, in the SEC” this season, Doering quickly responded with his pick.

“I don’t think there's any question that Texas has the most talented roster,” Doering said. “I mean, a lot of the offseason has been spent talking about the money that has been doled out to bring that roster to Austin, so I think you know they're probably the most talented. The days of Alabama and Georgia stockpiling talent and having that depth is gone. So I would say Texas right now.”

According to James Parks of College Football HQ on SI via a report from the Houston Chronicle, Texas spent up to $40 million on its roster for the 2025 season. The amount from revenue-sharing is expected to be around 20.5 million, Parks noted.

Reports indicated that the NIL valuation for Arch Manning, Texas’ starting quarterback this season, is $6.8 million.

The top-ranked Longhorns open their 2025 campaign against No. 3 Ohio State, the defending College Football Playoff National Champion. The Buckeyes beat Texas in the Cotton Bowl/CFP semifinal round last season.

