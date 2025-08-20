Deion Sanders reacts to Julian Lewis and Jordan Seaton’s latest NIL partnership
Colorado Buffaloes sophomore offensive lineman Jordan Seaton and freshman quarterback Julian Lewis recently announced an NIL partnership with a popular fast food restaurant.
Seaton and Lewis, two of Colorado’s high-profile players this season, joined forces with Taco Bell to introduce the “Buffs Box” for $7, which is available now at participating restaurant locations.
When Daymond “DP” Patterson II posted on Threads about the duo’s new NIL deal, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders praised his players with a praying hands emoji.
Seaton’s “Buffs Box” includes four Taco Bell classic items, a large drink and a collectible player cup with the sophomore on it. The promotion by Lewis has four Taco Bell classics with a collectible cup featuring the freshman.
According to On3, Seaton is projected to make $1.3 million while playing for the Buffaloes this season. Lewis – who also has NIL deals with Gym Weed, Leaf Trading Cards and Jaxxon – is anticipated to reel in $1.1 million.
Seaton, a Washington, D.C. native, was also a five-star recruit out of IMG Academy in Florida and considered the best offensive lineman from the Class of 2024.
The sophomore was named The Athletic first-team freshman All-American after he allowed only two sacks on 579 pass-blocking snaps as he protected ex-Colorado and current Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders.
Lewis was a five-star recruit out of Georgia and one of the top-ranked prospects from the Class of 2025. He was named the Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year and led Carollton High School to an 11-2 record and a regional title.
— Enjoy free coverage of the the latest NIL news around the NCAA from NIL on SI —
$1.5 million Texas WR reveals why he didn’t like the Longhorns on his initial visit
Former Georgia head coach roasts Carson Beck after $4 million transfer move to Miami
Two major college football programs trending for nation’s No. 1 cornerback
Flau'jae Johnson, Azzi Fudd among 14 college stars signed to Unrivaled NIL deals
ESPN analyst names SEC QB who could be the next Garrett Nussmeier