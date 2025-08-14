Greg McElroy pushes back on the narrative surrounding Carson Beck
College football analyst Greg McElroy isn't buying into the concern for new Miami quarterback Carson Beck after an odd final season at Georgoa.
Beck entered his senior season with potential Heisman Trophy and No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick hype after leading the Bulldogs to a 14-1 record as a first-year starter in 2023.
However, Beck struggled at times throughout the 2024 season. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound passer tossed three interceptions in three different games, and Beck's interception total (12) doubled from his previous season while his completion rate dropped nearly eight points.
McElroy didn't put all the blame on Beck for the inconsistent season. It's clear that Georgia's offensive woes – leading the nation in dropped passes and struggling to stay healthy along the offensive line – were a large part of the drop-off from 2023, according to the former Alabama national champion quarterback.
“If you really think too about Carson Beck last year, I think he got a bad rap," McElroy said on "Always College Football."
"Like so much of the inconsistencies that we saw from Georgia last year were really about the wide receivers," McElroy continued. "It also was lack of a consistent offensive line... And, if you look at what Carson Beck has done traditionally in his time as a starter, those two seasons, when his pocket is clean, he will wear you out.”
After initially declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, Beck decided to return for a sixth season. That campaign will be played at Miami, which reportedly signed its next quarterback to an NIL deal that could reach $6 million with incentives.
The Hurricanes proved last season that a transfer quarterback can find success in coordinator Shannon Dawson's system, as former Washington State star Cam Ward posted a career season before becoming the No. 1 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans.
It will be up to Beck to buy into that blueprint and prove his doubters wrong. The Hurricanes will open the season with a tough test, hosting national champion runner-up Notre Dame on Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC).